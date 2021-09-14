Tuesday, September 14, 2021
    ICPC Arrests Job Applicants for Presenting Forged Documentation

    The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has today arrested some job applicants for presenting forged certificates and academic records during the on-going recruitment interview exercise by the Commission.

    Some of the false documents presented included Declarations of Age, School certificates, and other documentation that showed evidence of tampering. This is contrary to and punishable under Section 25 (1) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

    The suspects have been detained and are being investigated by the Commission.

