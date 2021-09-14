By Simon Ekpa

Mr Simon Ekpa a broadcaster in radio biafra who also describe himself as Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on biafra restoration has given the federal government of Nigeria, the south east governors, conditions with which to end the Contionus sit at home order imposed by IPOB every Monday.

According to him, he said that if the federal government, and the south east governors will as a matter of fact do what he has said that the Monday Ghost Town will automatically stop.

“I Challenge the FG of Nigeria and SouthEast Governors, tell them that at I have given a condition, that if Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is transferred from DSS to prison, where everybody see they transferred him, if you see sit at home this coming Monday 20.9.2021 I WILL QUIT BIAFRA . he said

“I also give them, between now and Friday 17 September 2021 if they say they love the people of biafra if they love the south east, If the Governors love these people, it is time for them to take this challenge…

“We already know they don’t love their people, they are just there for political business.but this is a very bet .I have made an Offer…

“This is an offer er you can never ever reject,and if you reject this offer, you know you don’t love your People.

“I want everybody to post this Particular challenge, make it go viral. Tag the #presidency tag the #DSS tag everybody, government officials,tell them that Simon Ekpa has thrown this challenge..