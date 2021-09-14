Tuesday, September 14, 2021
    Political parties

    Ovuakpoye Evivie Wins Delta House Of Assemble Bye Election

    By Naija247news
    By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, OLEH

    THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has won the Delta State House of Assembly by-election in the Isoko South Constituency I.

    The by-election held on Saturday across five wards in the constituency, was meant to fill the vacant seat occasioned by the demise of the member representing the constituency in the state’s legislative arm, Mr. Kenneth Ogba.

    Announcing the election result, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Christopher Onosemuode, said the candidate of the PDP, Mr. Ovuakpoye Evivie, polled 6,907 votes.

    He said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo polled 1,301 votes, while the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr. Emumena Micheal scored 1,291 votes.

