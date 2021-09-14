Oyo State Amotekun beefs up security at boundary with Kwara

The Director-General, Amotekun Corps, Oyo State, Col Olayinka Olayanju ( retd), said the outfit’s personnel were patrolling boundaries of the state aggresively to prevent hoodlums from relocating to the state.

The DG said, “We knew that and our men are already on the lookout for the bandits, other criminals and strange faces, especially at our boundaries.

“We are at alert and our men are carrying out operations regarding this at Irepo, which is the boundary of Oyo and Kwara states, to make sure that the bandits do not relocate to our state.

“They will be stopped. Our men will pick them up. We won’t allow criminals to relocate here.”

‘Osun does not have ungoverned areas’

On his part, the Corps Commander, Amotekun Corps, Osun State, Brig Gen Bashir Adewinbi (retd.), stated, “They (bandits) can’t come to Osun, because the state does not have ungoverned areas.

“Everywhere is being monitored in Osun State in collaboration with the police and with additional 750 vigilantes recently recruited by the state government to support Amotekun.”

When contacted to comment on reports that the bandits being dislodged from Zamfara State were fleeing to other states, especially southern states, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Sawyerr, neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

He said, “Operations are ongoing. Tactics and strategies are not to be divulged at this moment.

“The operations are being conducted in line with the operational directives as well as contingencies.

“The North-Central, North-East and the North-West will soon have reasons to thank the Armed Forces of Nigeria for a job well done.”

He, however, declined to answer further questions put to him on the matter.

Gunmen abduct four travellers in Ekiti

As the Amotekun Corps beefed up security in the South-West, gunmen on Monday waylaid travellers on the Ayetoro Ekiti-Otun Ekiti Road and whisked no fewer than four persons into the forest.

Sources said two buses conveying passengers from the Otun Ekiti end of the road were attacked by the gunmen, who abducted four passengers, while the others escaped.

A source said one of those, who escaped, told him that the gunmen took away four passengers from the two buses.

Another source, who said he got information about the attack from hunters, said, “The hunters were called that some kidnappers were operating on the Ayetoro Ekiti-Otun Ekiti Road.

“But before they got there, the gunmen had commandeered the two buses into the bush. At that point, we could not tell the number of people taken into the forest, but the buses were abandoned there.

“I advised the hunters and the security agents, who arrived at the scene later, that the kidnappers would have gone towards Otun and that they could not have gone very far by then.

“Definitely, they were the ones, who operated on the Ayetoro-Ewu Road on Sunday. The Sunday operation was not successful and that was why they waited around to carry out this one.”

According to him, the kidnappers, on realising that they had missed their targets on Sunday, might have resorted to attacking commercial motorcycle riders and shot indiscriminately in the air to scare people off.

“An Okada rider was stopped at gunpoint and the hoodlums took all his valuables, while another Okada operator escaped into the bush. The kidnappers fled when they noticed that the other Okada rider had escaped,” the source added.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti State, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said, “We heard the information and we have deployed our men there.

“There was a kidnap incident this morning (Monday). I cannot yet confirm the number of people abducted. It began on Sunday evening when some suspected robbers attacked a man, whom the police thereafter rescued. But this morning, we learnt that the suspects were the ones who abducted some road users. The police are on their trail.”