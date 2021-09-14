Rainfall Complicates Obiano’s Threat Against IPOB Sit-at-home Order

Residents of Anambra state have disobeyed Governor Willy Obiano’s instruction to ignore the imposed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, sit-at-home order and remained in their various homes today.

Obiano’s instruction is complicated with torrential rainfall which has continued in almost every state in the South east, including Anambra state.

A resident in the state, Mr. Okechukwu Anieto told PressMan that even those who would have obeyed the Governor’s threat were deterred by the rainfall.

Anieto wondered how the Governor will pull people out from their homes amid fears of insecurity for violators of IPOB order.

Obiano had threatened to seal banks and punish market and motor-park leaders who will dare stay at home on Mondays or any day so declared by IPOB.

He directed banks, markets and motor parks in the state to be in operation on Monday.

The governor, who said the sit-at-home compliance adversely affected the Gross Domestic Product and the general economy of the state, maintained that banks that failed to open on such days would be sealed for a week, adding that if such banks refused to open subsequently, they would be permanently closed.

Addressing transport leaders at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, on Sunday the governor cautioned against further adherence to the order which he said had become inimical to the state.

He said, “I urged the commuters to feel free to ply their usual routes across the state on Monday, whether they ride or drive motorcycles, keke, shuttle, buses.

“If markets don’t open, I will sack the leadership of the market. If the market and park leaders don’t comply, their leadership will be changed within two weeks.”