Registration Of People’s Democratic Party National Youth Agenda

Date: Tuesday 14th September, 2021.

The People’s Democratic Party National Youth Agenda (PDP NYA) was registered successfully at the national Secretariat of our great Party (PDP).

During the registration, the National Coordinator of the great movement, Comrade Sulaiman Uwaisu Idris was together alongside the National Organizing Secretary South South at the National Secretariat for the documentation and registration.

The People’s Democratic Party National Youth Agenda (PDP NYA) is a consolidated youth led agenda Nationwide. Has a membership of politically conscious youth cutting across the nation which pursue its objectives without regard to race, creed or ethnic affiliation.The organization has a leadership structure at national level, six geopolitical zones as zonal coordinators, thirty six state structure as state chairmen, seven hundred and seventy four local government facilitators and ward’s ambassadors nationwide.

With the level of documented grassroots Activities doing by the movement, the National Secretariat accepted the proposal and registered the movement as certified Youth Support group of the great party (PDP). The PDP NYA are certified with the registration code PDP/DYA/18/04/868.

However it was recommended to submitted the Documented copy of all Activities doing by the movement to the National Working Committee (NWC), Zonal offices, States Office’s, Local Government office’s and Ward nationwide for proper documentation and recognition.

Immediately after the giant achievement, the National Coordinator extend his gratitude to all members of the PDP NYA and the entire Nigerian Youth for their undiluted efforts in the struggle for engagement, involvement and inclusion of the Youth into the affairs of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP NYA movement remain committed to ensure all Youth individuals from the grassroots level are being mobilize and sensitize to make sure People’s Democratic Party (PDP) restored back into Power come 2023 and beyond.

However, the entire members of the PDP NYA should be ready to the Physical meeting and deliberations which schedule to hold in Abuja soon.

Thank you PDP.

Thank you PDP NYA Members.

Signed:

Comrade Sulaiman Uwaisu Idris (SUI),

National Coordinator PDP NYA.

Comrade Emmanuel Essobong,

National Organizing Secretary South South.

Comrade Jeremiah Atamu Akpudu, National Secretary.

Email: pdpnya@gmail.com

Facebook: People’s Democratic Party National Youth Agenda -PDP NYA.