Saraki to Buhari: Twitter ban is killing businesses of young Nigerians

Ex-Senater Senate President, Bukola Saraki has echoedhis opposition to the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, lamenting that youths are the worst hit

it should be noted that the ban of the social media platform by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration clocked 100 days today.

Recall that Information Minister, Lai Mohammed announced the ban, days after Buhari’s tweet was deleted for violation of rules.

Saraki, in a video, stated that the government must always look at how its decisions affect young people.

“When we talk about the Twitter ban, we must look at it from the point of view of how it affects the livelihood of young Nigerians”, he said.

The former Governor of Kwara reminded the authorities that Twitter is like a marketplace where people go to sell their products, goods and engage in business.

“As a government, you have to ask yourself: ‘How does such a ban affect my people?’; ‘How does it affect the most important part of my population – the young people?”

“Whatever decisions that we make, we must put the people forward”, the former Kwara Governor noted.

