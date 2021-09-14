In a live video yesterday, Simon ekpa a known Nnamdi kanu’s disciple and a biafran agitator ordered for a protest to CNN headquarters around the world for their report on Nnamdi kanu’s case and biafra restoration.

CNN in a recent broadcast brought up Nnamdi kanu’s case saying that he was arrested and extradited from Kenya to Nigeria which Simon ekpa disagreed and called it a strategy to deceive their viewers about Nnamdi kanu’s abduction. After he pointed out some definitions and differences btw extradition and extraordinary rendition and the consequences of it that Nigeria is going to face on the day that Nnamdi kanu will be in court with them, he place an order of protest to CNN headquarters around the world urging ipob and biafran supporters all over the world to comply to the protest until CNN finally revisit and amend their report on Nnamdi kanu’s abduction.

What do you think?

Related