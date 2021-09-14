Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has described the effects of the sit-at-home order imposed across the Eastern region of the country by the leadership of the frontline Biafran movement, the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB over the group’s call for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Nnamani, who criticized the order in a statement he issued to newsmen, on Sunday, in Abuja, noted that the civil disobedience had brought the economy and social life in the region to its knees.

The senator who did not address the reason for the regional protest, said that the order issued by the leadership of the IPOB was inflicting injuries on the people of the region.

The IPOB had resorted to a sit-at-home protest after federal troops killed hundreds of its unarmed members during separate peaceful protests across the Eastern region in its push for a separate state away from Nigeria.

The call for a restoration of the Biafran state after over 50 years of a brutal civil war had sharply divided the political class and the masses in the region. Politicians in the region, accused of enriching their pockets with the commonwealth of the region, have brazenly identified with the federal government whose brutality against the agitators have not yielded positive results.

”Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.

”How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood, add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

”It stands to reason that this sit-at-home cannot be a way forward .We cannot abandon ourselves.

”In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home order,” Nnamani stated.