The Indigenous People of Biafra has condemned the frequent sit-at-home protests in the South-East.

In statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Tuesday , the secessionists said henceforth anybody enforcing a sit-home order not authorised by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu would be treated as a saboteur.

IPOB had declared every Monday a sit-at-home protest in Biafraland starting from August 9,2021, to prevail on the Federal Government to release Kanu who is currently in detention for offences bordering on treasonable felony.

The group later suspended the protest but certain hoodlums continued to enforce the order by inflicting harm on defaulters, thus residents of the region continued to stay at home on such days out of fear.

But in a statement on Tuesday, IPOB described such enforcement of unauthorised orders as a pain on the people.

The statement read in part, ” We wish to reiterate once again, that we have no other sit-at-home order atfer 14th September. Any other purported sit-at-home including the suspended weekly sit-at-home on Mondays does not exist in the dairy of IPOB.

“In fact, after September 14, there is no other sit-at-home this week. Any contrary news or speculations to this effect should be ignored.

“Anybody trying to enforce any sit-at-home order using the name of IPOB is a saboturer, and does so at his peril. If we catch anybody disturbing the peace of Biafrans or residents in Biafra land under the guise of enforcing non-existent sit-at-home order such a person will regret his actions because he will receive the reward of traitors.

” IPOB is a responsible organization with reasoning and empathy. We cannot be part of the problem we are trying to solve. We cannot join the enemies to compound the woes of our people we are fighting to liberate. That was why we suspended the ghost Mondays that we earlier declared because of the economic implications to our people.

“We listened to appeals by the people and reviewed our stance on the matter then. That was why we reduced the sit-at-home protests to the days our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be making appearances in court. That is enough for now and we stand by it. Anybody trying to impose another sit-at-home order on our people or enforce illegal or imaginary sit-at-home is not IPOB, and must be dealt with. Such a person(s) are working with the enemies to disrepute IPOB, and we won’t tolerate such stupidity.

The group denied involvement in the attack on anad disruption of WAEC in a school in Imo on Monday, describing it ” “stupid madness”.

It added,” On this note, IPOB strongly condemn the barbaric act by hoodlums and mentally deranged fellows who disrupted a WAEC exam in a school in Imo State on Monday. What a stupid madness! Whoever was behind such barbarity must be made to pay for their actions.

“IPOB leadership is hereby promising to replace those motorbikes burnt in the school to their owners and rebuild school blocks burnt by hoodlums in the name of ESN and IPOB volunteers.

The group promised to set up a taxforce to chechmate those parading themselves as IPOB volunteers and those committing crimes against the people, adding “We plead to Biafrans to bear with us for this dastardly act against humanity they are using to disrepute and demonise IPOB in the world. We are calling on the school management and those their properties were destroyed to contact any IPOB office near to them for possible payments of their properties”.