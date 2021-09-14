Suspected ESN Militants Attack Imo School, Stop Students From Writing Exams

The attack at Comprehensive Secondary School in Nkume, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo state, occurred today September 13 while the students were preparing to sit for English in the ongoing JSSCE.

The students and teachers fled in different directions as the gunmen shot sporadically and set their motorcycles on fire.

It is also coming at a time the proscribed group declared that a sit-at-home will be observed on Mondays in the South-East region. The declaration was made to drum up support for the release of their arrested leader, Nnamdi Kanu.