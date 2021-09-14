S’West PDP asks Buhari to resign over killings

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party in the South-West, on Monday, called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to resign from office following his alleged inability to stem the tide of killings across the country.

The Publicity Secretary, South-West PDP, Chief Sanya Atofarati, who lamented that the killers were now turning the heat on the military and other security agencies, thus leaving the citizens helpless and hopeless, advised the Federal Government to seek foreign help in the interest of peace and development of the country.

“It is gross incompetence on the part of the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress Federal Government that Nigeria has become a graveyard,” he stated.

Atofarati said this in a statement titled, ‘Killing spree: Why Buhari must resign now’, made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti in reaction to recent attacks by bandits and gunmen on military formations as well as police stations and personnel.

He stated, “Between 2015 and now, more than 20,000 Nigerians have lost their lives due to the inability of the government to protect the lives and property of the citizens, ranging from jihadist Fulani herdsmen to Boko Haram to bandits/highway kidnappers.

“It is safe to say that the APC government remains insensitive to the welfare of Nigerians, otherwise, by now, Buhari should have voluntarily resigned or cry for help.

Nigeria is now a country, where the agencies saddled with the responsibility of securing the citizens have suddenly become weaklings and incapacitated; a country where governors’ convoys are attacked at will, monarchs are kidnapped even under the President’s nose in his home state; a country where there is no war but mass burial weekly!

"It is high time Nigeria sought foreign help to curb insecurity, lest we are all captured."