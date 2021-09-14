We Will Cut Off Ears Of Anyone Enforcing Monday Sit-At-Home Order — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra has promised to deal with some miscreants in the South-East region, who are enforcing the already cancelled Monday sit-at-home order.

The secessionist group had on July 30 ordered a sit-at-home in the region.

It threatened to shut down economic activities in the region, adding that violators of the order would be visited with violence.

On August 9, IPOB started the enforcement of the lockdown.

The sit-at-home order is to protest against the arrest and detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

However, on August 13, IPOB stated that the Ghost Monday would no longer hold every Monday based on the directive from its leader, Kanu who said it should be observed only on the day he appears in court.

Despite the suspension, the majority of South-East residents still observe the order, shunning business and commercial activities.

The development had since crippled the economy in the region as banks, shops and other organisations remained shut on Mondays over fear of attack.

The Chairman of South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi recently claimed that the South-East geopolitical zone of the country loses over N10billion each time it observed the sit-at-home order directed by IPOB.

Also, despite the suspension, some criminal elements in the South-East wreaked havoc on innocent citizens by forcefully enforcing the sit-at-home order.

On Monday, some students participating in the ongoing 2021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, were attacked in Imo State on Monday for violating the sit-at-home order to sit for their English Language examination.

But in reaction, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful on Tuesday, said anyone caught enforcing the order henceforth, would be dealt with.

According to him, anyone moving contrary to the cancellation of the sit-at-home would face their wrath, saying that IPOB is not a clan meeting but a revolutionary movement.

He said, “I am happy you said it yourself that we cancelled the Monday sit-at-home.

“We said it in the beginning, but we stopped it, we have told people to stop sitting at home on Mondays.

“Anyone doing anything to the contrary, forcing people to sit-at-home on Mondays, or doing anything to them because they are not sitting at home on Mondays, if IPOB gets such people, no matter who the person is, we will cut off his ears, IPOB is not clan meeting, it is a revolutionary movement fighting for the Republic of Biafra.”