Komrade Ojukwu was an active card carrying member of the British Communist Party (Oxford Branch).

The Communist Party of Britain was exclusively composed of Jews.

Just like how Cambridge was notorious for indoctrinating and recruiting future spies for the Soviet Union so also was Oxford a hotbed of Jewish Communism.

In the ”Cambridge 5” affair one figure sticks out – Baron Victor Rothschild who was a highly placed Banker, British Intelligence Officer and adviser to the British govt.

Baron Victor Rothschild attended Cambridge at the same time the other 4 double-spies for the Soviet Union were in attendance.

In his 1994 book The Fifth Man, Australian author Roland Perry asserted that in 1993, after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, six retired KGB colonels, including Yuri Modin, the spy ring’s handler, alleged Rothschild was the so-called “Fifth Man”: “Rothschild was the key to most of the Cambridge ring’s penetration of British intelligence. “He had the contacts”, Modin noted. “He was able to introduce Burgess, Blunt and others to important figures in Intelligence such as Stewart Menzies, Dick White and Robert Vansittart in the Foreign Office … who controlled MI6.”

So we see that both Oxford (which Ojukwu attended) and Cambridge were a hotbed of Communism and Soviet Espionage with the likes of Baron Rothschild acting as a recruiting officer.

Back to Ojukwu and lets critically ask ourselves why Ojukwu (a member of the British Communist Party) will later join the Nigerian Army as a recruit?

Why was he not discharged from the Army after he was discovered among the ranks of enlisted men? Normally, the likes of Ojukwu were considered ”over qualified” for both the enlisted and commissioned officers ranks. Why did the then British Head of the Nigerian Army elevate him from the enlisted cadre into the Officer’s cadre knowing fully well the danger such indoctrinated and highly educated individual can pose for the army?

The fact remains that Ojukwu’s foray into the army as an enlisted rank and file was to stage future mutiny and usher in a Fidel Castro like Communist revolution in Nigeria.

By the way, Victor Rothschild was at the helms of affairs of the Rothschild owned Royal Dutch Shell Company. The oil conglomerate that benefited immensely from the Nationalization of Nigeria’s oil wealth after the civil war.

The fact remains that the Igbo Coup of 1966 was orchestrated by Marxist elements with the sole aim of securing the recently discovered oil wells in the Niger Delta for the Igbos and Baron Rothschild.

This was the only motive for the coup and Ojukwu enlisting in the Army under the rank and file cadre.