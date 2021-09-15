2023 Presidency: Group Shortlists 18 Potential Igbo Candidates

Thursday, September 16, 2021
    Following agitation for the zoning of presidency to the South-East, some young Igbo entrepreneurs yesterday shortlisted potential candidates of Igbo extraction.

    The group, under the aegis of Umunna Lekki Association, comprises young Igbo entrepreneurs residing in the Lekki, Ikoyi, Banana Island, Victoria Garden City (VGC) and Victoria Island axis of Lagos State, saying it was ready to support the emergence of an Igbo President in 2023.

    The candidates were shortlisted from five states of the South East geopolitical zone.

    From Abia State, they listed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Prof. Ngozi Okonji Iweala, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and former Abia State governor, Orji Uzoh Kalu.

    From Anambra State, they listed former governor of the state, Peter Obi, Charles Udeogaranya, Ben Obi and Henry Okolie-Aboh.

    The candidates listed from Ebonyi State included the state governor Dave Umahi, Ogbonnaya Onuh and Anyim Pius Anyim. In Enugu, they picked Geoffrey Onyema, Prof. Barth Nnaji, Nnia John Nwodo Jnr and Ike Ekweremadu. For Imo State, they listed Emeka Ihedioha,
    Rochas Okorocha, Kema Chikwe and Humphrey Anumudu.

    President of the group, Ikem Umeh-Ezeoke, in a statement yesterday released the list of eminent Igbo sons and daughters of Igboland. They said each of them has the capacity to take the country to greater height.

    The group said it was ready to donate billions of Naira to the two main national political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if they nominate Nigerians of Igbo extraction to fly their flags in the 2023 presidential election.

