Anambra 2021: Umeoji Tell APGA Faithfuls To Trust The Process

Ahead of the November 6, Gubernatorial election in Anambra State, A Federal Lawmaker and Governorship Hopeful of All Progressives Grand Alliance party APGA, Rt. Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji has Appealed to aggrieved and fleeing APGA faithfuls to remain with the party and trust the process.

Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji who spoke through the Media Office in Awka yesterday, urged every member of the party to rescind their decision of dumping APGA over what he termed unfair treatment and insensitivity from the leadership of APGA.

“There’s a leadership struggle and crisis in our great party, No doubt, but we will not throw the baby out with the bathwater, we have to stay and fight for the soul of APGA and start the rebuilding process which is already on course and would definitely turn out good at the very end”

Reacting further to the news of former Aspirants and serving State and Federal Lawmakers on the platform of APGA who were recently poached by the APC and PDP in various stronghold areas of APGA party in the State; Umeoji admitted that the people might have felt bad over the ill treatment meted out to them by some emperors in the party with No sign of remorse, he urged the aggrieved to still exercise patience and calm while assuring that the strangers who invaded the party would leave for the original owners of APGA to rebuild the city walls and sustain the great legacy of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Hon. Umeoji condemned the “Use and Dump” attitude of the Willie Obiano and Victor Oye led APGA which he said, is also fueling the mass exit from the party.

The failure of our party to reward its members and footsoldiers is benefitting the oppositions; APC, PDP and YPP draws their membership base from APGA.

“Those who are leaving the party are doing so because they have been Used and Dumped, many neglected and let down and even technically excommunicated from the party activities, that’s silly and absurd but I will still urge them to keep faith, remain with the party and join force to rescue APGA”

Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji who was erroneously removed by INEC as the Authentic Governorship Candidate of APGA despite the July 1st, APGA primaries and other valid court pronouncements which had declared him the validly nominated Candidate of the party for November Poll, also assured party faithfuls that the error will be corrected in due time and the party will unite to win the November election, stressing that the election will still be a walkover for him.

“The November poll which will be a walkover for us, but that’s secondary, what is primary now is to protect our members and urge them to remain with the party and trust the process we are working on to resolve our internal issues. I also want to urge the opposition parties to stick to issues during campaign and present a clear manifesto and not war of blood and threats; Anambra is beyond such and would continue to set the pace with issue based electioneering”

Uloka Chukwubuikem

Director, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji Media Office.