APC Crisis: If I Go Astray, I Should Be Cautioned, Says Gombe Gov

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State says he should be called to order if he goes astray.

The governor said this while reacting to reports on a crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He also denied that there is leadership tussle between him and the state’s former governor, Senator Danjuma Goje.

The governor told the BBC that there’s no disagreement between him and Goje, but that everyone must adhere to the party’s arrangements on leadership.

Yahya made his position known amid speculations that there is dispute between him and Goje over who should be the party’s leader in the state.

In an interview with the BBC, Yahaya debunked the allegation, saying his party has already clarified its position.

“There is no row between me and him; it’s only that the party must give everyone a chance and remain honest,” he said.

“We all belong to the party; the party’s provisions should be followed… If I go astray, then I should be put back on track, and if anyone goes astray, he should also be brought back on track.”

Expressing his position on the APC’s internal strife at the states and federal levels, the governor said the APC is more coordinated in Gombe compared to other places.

“The political disputes make it difficult to say that we would be in harmony whereby no one condemns each other; this’s out of human fallibility but we’ve understanding and we are trying to see that we are successful in our vision for 2023 and beyond,” he said.

He said the issue of power rotation to the south is “a matter of party’s in-house settlement”.

“It will not be a problem in the future – in democratic process everyone has the right to run for office or to vie for anything based on their whims and caprices,” he said.

Source: Daily Trust