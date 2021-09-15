The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 9-member National Reconciliation Committee chaired by a former governor of Nasarawa State, Sen Abdullahi Adamu, with Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo as secretary.

Other members of the committee are former governor of Benue State and current Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen George Akume; former governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Ali Saad Birnin Kudu; Alh. Suleiman Argungu; Dr. Mrs. Oluranti I. Adebule and Dr. Mrs. Beta Edu.

The Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, in a statement yesterday said a date for the inauguration and terms of reference for the committee would be communicated in due course.

Source: DailyTrust