Bandits Kill Pastor Kibori-Asha Awuce In Kaduna state

Gov. Nasir Ahmad El-rufai of Kaduna State has appealed for calm over the killing of a Pastor in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna.

El-rufai urged security agencies to apprehend the killers.

“Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of a Pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf LGA, by assailants.”

The Governor expressed deep sadness over the killing. He offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

El-rufai condoled with the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha Awuce. He prayed for God to grant them fortitude and comfort over this sudden and painful loss.

“Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area. “Aruwan said.