Thursday, September 16, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Boko Haram Leaders Now Operates From Southern Kaduna From Sambisa Forest : SSS

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    9

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The terrorists are said to have relocated to Rijana forest in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

    By JUSTINA MBOHO

    The State Security Service (SSS) has asked security agencies in Kaduna to “step up surveillance and intelligence gathering” in the state as Boko Haram leaders and their foot soldiers have relocated to Southern Kaduna from Sambisa.

    In a memo seen by Peoples Gazette, the terrorists are said to have relocated from Sambisa forest in Borno state to Rijana forest in Chikun local government area of Kaduna.

    The memo stated that a “senior Boko Haram fighter, Ibrahim (FNU) alongside his foot soldiers” were relocating to join their counterpart “under the leadership of one Adamu Yunusu (aka Saddiqu)”

    The SSS ordered the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to increase security measures in the “aforementioned areas and envions,” and that operatives of the corps “should be placed on alert and report accordingly.”

    According to the memo, the NSCDC has been “directed to step up surveillance and intelligence gathering on the aforementioned areas and environs.”

    Previous articleFani Kayode: No Other Minister Has Dealt A Blow On Terrorists Like Pantami
    Next articleAnti-Open Grazing: We Are Prepared To Protect Our People At Any Cost – Akeredolu
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com