BREAKING: President Buhari Swears In New INEC Commissioners | PHOTOS

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in three new national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

May be an image of one or more people, people sitting and indoor

The commissioners were sworn in on Wednesday, September 15, before the commencement of the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting presided over by the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

May be an image of one or more people, people standing and indoor

President Buhari, others, observing the National Anthem

The new Chairmen of the electoral Body are; Professor Sani Adam (North-Central), Professor Abdullahi Abdu (North-West) and Dr Baba Bila representing the North-East zone.