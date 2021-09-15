BREAKING: President Buhari Swears In New INEC Commissioners | PHOTOS

Wednesday, September 15, 2021
    Political partiesNews Feature

    BREAKING: President Buhari Swears In New INEC Commissioners

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in three new national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

    The commissioners were sworn in on Wednesday, September 15, before the commencement of the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting presided over by the president at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

    President Buhari, others, observing the National Anthem

    The new Chairmen of the electoral Body are; Professor Sani Adam (North-Central), Professor Abdullahi Abdu (North-West) and Dr Baba Bila representing the North-East zone.

