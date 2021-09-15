The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, awarded Value-Added Service contracts to himself, the All Progressives Congress National Leader and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu and late Isa Funtua, a long-time political associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Investigations by SaharaReporters showed further that Dare awarded the contracts, when he was the Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Dare, a former spokesman of Tinubu, was appointed by Buhari as the South-West executive commissioner of the NCC in 2016.

He was however replaced with Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu in 2019 after the President named him a Minister.

Others awarded the multi-billion naira projects by Dare included Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Naomi Adenuga, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, and others.

A top source said, “The current Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare singled handedly gave some corrupt Nigerians the NCC licenses when he was the Executive Commissioner.

“He gave himself a slot, Naomi Adenuga for Glo, Bola Tinubu a slot, Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman (EVC) of the NCC a slot, Senator Ararume, late Isa Funtua, Abdurrahaman Ado Musa and his brother, Abdul Sallam Abubakar.

“They were all awarded the Value Added Service for the NCC. The use of USSD code; they generate at least N25billion naira per month. They are taking 90%, leaving the brain mind content provider with 10%.”