Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Nigeria’s former president, has eventually joined the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC).

This is happening amid speculations that he was planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Jonathan was president on the platform of the PDP between May 2010 and May 2015.

He lost the 2015 presidential election to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details shortly…