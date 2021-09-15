Wednesday, September 15, 2021
    Gbajabiamila: Reps To Represent Infectious Diseases Bill Soon

    The House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the House will soon take a report from the House Committee on Health Services aimed at representing the controversial Infectious Diseases Act Amendment Bill for debate.

    In his welcome address marking the commencement of plenary after the annual recess, the speaker said “the House Committee on Health Services has embarked on a broad-based effort at public and private engagement and collaboration to produce final legislation that hopefully meets our country’s present and future needs..”

    “The Committee will shortly present its report to the House, and I sincerely hope that our debate this time will be a marked improvement from what came before,” he said.

