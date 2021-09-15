Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Top Stories Hisbah Police Destroy 3600 Bottles Of Beer (Photo, Video) By Naija247news September 15, 2021 0 6 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Must read NINAS MILLION-MAN MARCH…IPOB NOT PART OF US, NINAS CORRECTS ELOMBAH NEWS September 15, 2021 Resident doctors suspend strike September 15, 2021 Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan officially joins APC September 15, 2021 Tonto Dikeh: My Ex-Lover Threatening To Expose My Bedroom Pictures September 15, 2021 Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Kano State Police AKA Hisbah Police were captured destroying 3600 bottles of beer hidden behind bags of chicken feed, IgbereTV reports. The car was going from Kwanar Dangora to Kiru town of Kano. See video below. Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Previous articleInauguration Of The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Campaign Council In Onitsha SouthNext articleNo Serious Military Operation In Zamfara, Photos In Circulation Are Old Ones - Advertisement - More articles Tonto Dikeh: My Ex-Lover Threatening To Expose My Bedroom Pictures September 15, 2021 Islamic Police, Hisbah Seize Truck Of 3,600 Crates Of Beer In Kano state September 14, 2021 JUST IN: Simon Ekpa Gives Condition To FG, Governors To Stop Ghost Monday’ Protest September 14, 2021 You must log in to post a comment. - Advertisement - Latest article NINAS MILLION-MAN MARCH…IPOB NOT PART OF US, NINAS CORRECTS ELOMBAH NEWS September 15, 2021 Resident doctors suspend strike September 15, 2021 Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan officially joins APC September 15, 2021 Tonto Dikeh: My Ex-Lover Threatening To Expose My Bedroom Pictures September 15, 2021 Nigeria President Buhari To Address UN General Assembly September 24 September 15, 2021 Share this:TweetTelegramPrintPocketWhatsAppMore Related
