Happening NOW…

Inauguration of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Campaign Council in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

All wards and support groups in Onitsha South fully represented with the incoming Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Dame Jessie Balonwu leading the charge.

Vote Dr. Obiora Okonkwo and Dame Barr Jessie Balonwu as Governor and Deputy Governor of Anambra state respectively.

Maka Ilu Olu Oma!