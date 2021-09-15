Wednesday, September 15, 2021
    Political partiesNews Feature

    Inauguration Of The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Campaign Council In Onitsha South

    #AnambraDecides2021 #WinWithDikeora

    Happening NOW…

    Inauguration of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Campaign Council in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

    All wards and support groups in Onitsha South fully represented with the incoming Deputy Governor of Anambra state, Dame Jessie Balonwu leading the charge.

    Vote for Progress!
    Vote Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)!
    Vote Dr. Obiora Okonkwo and Dame Barr Jessie Balonwu as Governor and Deputy Governor of Anambra state respectively.

    Maka Ilu Olu Oma!

