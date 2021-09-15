Wednesday, September 15, 2021
    JUST IN: Bandits kidnap Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state Hassan Attahiru has been kidnapped.
    Naija247news reports that the first-class chief was abducted while travelling along Kaduna – Abuja highway Tuesday’s evening
    A police personnel was said to have been killed during an exchange of fire with the bandits.
    It was gathered that only the emir was abducted in the convoy while some of his guards sustained injuries during the incident
    His Royal Highness Hassan Attahiru is the Paramount ruler of Bungudu emirate in Zamfara state

    Police in Kaduna are yet to comment on the incident.

