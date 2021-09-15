JUST IN: Spokesman Of Imo PDP Joins APC

The publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Ogubundu Nwadike, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, an APC chieftain, who broke the news, said Nwadike has already tendered his resignation to his former party.

Efforts to speak with Nwadike were not successful as he did not pick his call, but a picture depicting him at the APC secretarial where he was supposedly thanking the party Chairman for accepting him into the party was attached to a Facebook post of Nwaogwugwu.

Nwaogwugwu wrote, “I worked with Ogubundu Nwadike while I was the then Director General of the party and it is so elating to welcome him to the party of progressives.

“I must commend Mr. Nwadike for being brave enough to throw the leaking umbrella, which has constituted herself as the number one enemy of the state, to the gutters where it truly belongs as no true patriot of Imo can continue to stand with such party has sworn to bring the state down due to a selfish interest of just one man.

“Also, no true patriot of our dear state who have seen the massive transformation of Statecraft being carried out by the Peoples Governor, Hope Uzodimma, will not have a re-think, like most of us have done, in supporting the governor and the state to move forward.

“As I have written before, more and and more are expected to come.”