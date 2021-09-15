Wednesday, September 15, 2021
    Less than 3.5 % of Africans vaccinated against COVID – Africa CDC

    By Naija247news
    GENEVA, Sept 14 (Reuters) – Less than 3.5% of Africans are vaccinated against COVID-19, far short of its official target of 60%, John Nkengasong, director of Africa’s Centers for Disease Control, said on Tuesday.

    World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the same briefing that the continent was being “left behind by the rest of the world” and that this would allow the coronavirus to keep circulating.

    Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey

