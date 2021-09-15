N345 Million Stolen In Kano Sharia Court

Officials of Kano State Sharia Court have stolen around N345 million said to have been deposited with the court as part of pending inheritance cases.

Freedom Radio in Kano reported that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission had already commenced investigation into the matter.

Kano Sharia Court Grand Khadi Tijjani Yakasa also confirmed the incident, with the court’s secretary Haruna Khalil saying a probe panel had been raised, Freedom Radio said.

The money was kept in court custody by several families who have yet to resolve disputes over assets left behind by their departed family members.

Officials said the fraud was discovered after the court concluded an inheritance matter and asked officials to release funds to a family.

Officials subsequently discovered that the funds had been depleted and other assets held in court’s trust had also disappeared. Less than N10 million was left in the court’s inheritance hold when the fraud was discovered, the station reported.

Freedom Radio said both court and bank officials have been invited for questioning over their roles in the depletion of the assets.