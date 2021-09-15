Wednesday, September 15, 2021
    Nigeria In-Talks with Egypt On Electricity Generation

    Nigeria says it’s in talks with Egypt to explore areas where both countries can collaborate and boost power generation in the country.

    Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, made this assertion during a visit of Ihab Awad, Egyptian ambassador to Nigeria, on Tuesday.

    “You have mentioned how you have succeeded in solving the problem of power in Egypt.

    Which is a very interesting development because as an ambassador to Nigeria you have been here for some time, you are aware of how we are facing this issue in this country,” Mr Aliyu said.

    He said his ministry would discuss and set up a team that would come up with the key points and areas that the federal government can engage with the government of Egypt.

    “You talked about the discussion which President Muhammadu Buhari had with Egypt President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi; this is very important, and that will help us.

    “President Muhammadu Buhari is very concerned with the issue of power so will not relent.

    We will meet to ensure you get some feedback from us,” the minister said.

    Mr Awad told the minister that both parties agreed “there was a need for collaboration between your government and our country in the area of revitalising and renewing the power generation.”

