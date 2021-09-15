Bulama Bukarti, a well-known journalist, has stated that there is no serious military operation in Zamfara State, contrary to what has been speculated on social media.

The journalist alleged that the videos and pictures in circulation are not recent.

Bulama, who specializes in terrorism reporting, made this known on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

The journalist confirmed that bandits are struggling to get fuel and food during this period, and their communication has been shut down by the government. Aside from this, there has been no serious military operation against the terrorists in Zamfara State.

He said: “Multiple sources in Zamfara State told Daily Trust that “no serious military operation” is going on in the state and footage/photos being circulated (possibly including the one I watched days ago) are old ones.

While terrorists are struggling with no fuel, food, and communication, nothing much is being done by the military to confront them. This is another example of states doing their part, but the FG is dithering. State governments are blocking terrorists’ supply routes, but this alone can’t work. The military must pounce on them before they adapt and return.”