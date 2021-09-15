Pere doesn’t stand a chance with Maria outside BBNaija house’ – Toolz

Maria may have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija house but she certainly hasn’t been evicted from Pere’s heart.

During her fellow housemate and love interest’s secret diary room session, exclusive to The Buzz on Showmax, the 35-year old requested for art supplies so he could make a portrait of Maria. This came on the heels of him admitting to Ebuka, during the Sunday Live Eviction show, that he missed Maria.

But in spite of these moves, on-air personality Toolz doesn’t think Pere stands a chance with the former air hostess. She shared this with Toke on The Buzz, where she was a guest alongside fellow media personalities Jimmy and Ehiz.

“I feel like at this stage Maria has been exposed to a whole new audience,” she says. “Even if he had a chance in the house, now that they’re out of the house she’s not going to check for him at all.”

However, while Toke and Ehiz agreed with Toolz, Jimmy had a contrary opinion, stating that Maria and Pere would definitely have sex outside the house. “I’m going to make a bold statement right here, right now. Dem go nyash. Maria and Pere dem go nyash but una no go know.”

Also speaking on her general impression of the housemates, Toolz stated that many of the housemates had not shared their real personalities. “Honestly I think that most of this year’s contestants have studied the past shows so I think everybody has a strategy. I’m yet to see the real personalities of a few people.”

