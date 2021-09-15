The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has said that power is coming back to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

Igbokwe said this on his Facebook page on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, a few hours after Abdullahi Adamu, a senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District and a former governor of Nasarawa State, said it is ridiculous to zone presidency to the south in 2023.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress said that the 2023 presidency should be on merit and not zoning. He added that the constitution does not support rotational presidency or zoning arrangement.