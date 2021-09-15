Wednesday, September 15, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Political partiesNews Feature

    Power Goes To The South In 2023, Anyone Against This, Is Nigeria’s Enemy -Igbokwe

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    9

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has said that power is coming back to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

    Igbokwe said this on his Facebook page on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, a few hours after Abdullahi Adamu, a senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District and a former governor of Nasarawa State, said it is ridiculous to zone presidency to the south in 2023.

    The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress said that the 2023 presidency should be on merit and not zoning. He added that the constitution does not support rotational presidency or zoning arrangement.

    Previous articleN345 Million Stolen In Kano Sharia Court
    Next articleAbia State Governor, Others In Multi-billion-naira Extra-budgetary Scandal
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com