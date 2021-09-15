The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dangyadi, on Tuesday, said the federal government has began the process of accepting and reintegrating repentant Boko Haram terrorists and bandits who voluntarily surrender to the federal government, back into the society, because they are Nigerians.

Dangyadi, who was a guest on a Channels TV programme, said the Buhari administration was listening to surrendering bandits and is ready to receive and reintegrate them into the society.

It doesn’t matter the extent of their crimes “those that surrender would be received and reintegrated into the society.”

“Of course, they have committed atrocities, committed crimes. But, when they surrender they are not to be killed or maimed. They should be allowed to have their say.”