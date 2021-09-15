Thursday, September 16, 2021
    Resident doctors suspend strike

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    The National Association of
    Resident Doctors (NARD) on Thursday announced the suspension of its more than
    three-week old nationwide strike.

    The President of the association, Dr Jibril Abdullahi, said the strike was suspended following a meeting by National
    Executive Council of NARD in Abuja on October 24.

    He said that it was agreed that
    the issues in contention would be looked into and implemented as soon as
    possible.

    “Our leaders will go back to their places and inform their members of decisions arrived at and work will resume as
    soon as possible”.

    The doctors went on strike over the non-payment of arrears of salaries of some
    doctors for over four months under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) arrangement. (NAN)

