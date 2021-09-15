Resident doctors suspend strike

The National Association of

Resident Doctors (NARD) on Thursday announced the suspension of its more than

three-week old nationwide strike.

The President of the association, Dr Jibril Abdullahi, said the strike was suspended following a meeting by National

Executive Council of NARD in Abuja on October 24.

He said that it was agreed that

the issues in contention would be looked into and implemented as soon as

possible.

“Our leaders will go back to their places and inform their members of decisions arrived at and work will resume as

soon as possible”.

The doctors went on strike over the non-payment of arrears of salaries of some

doctors for over four months under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) arrangement. (NAN)