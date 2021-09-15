Sit-at-home: Peter Obi reacts to invasion of Imo school by gunmen

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has condemned the invasion of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State on Monday.

Vanguard reports that gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) invaded the school and harassed students who were writing the 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Recall that IPOB had announced the sit-at-home order every Monday until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released from DSS custody.

Even though the proscribed group had suspended the order, residents and businesses in the region had adhered to the directive out of apprehension.

Speaking with some journalists on Tuesday at the Lagos airport, Obi said that other forces might be hiding behind IPOB’s name to perpetrate evil acts in the state.

The PDP chieftain said the invasion of schools and attack on schoolchildren is not part of the character of the Igbo people.

Obi insinuated that the investors will be scared to come to the South-East under the present condition, adding that established businesses would be thinking of leaving the region.

He said: “Since IPOB has announced the suspension of sit-at-home, it is reasonable to suspect that other forces might be hiding behind IPOB to draw back the south-east through such acts as well as the needless call for stay at home on Mondays, a critical day for business/official work, which is only hurting the economy of the South East.

“Would investors come to the zone under the present condition? Would established businesses not think of leaving the South East under such a condition?

“Would traders from neighbouring countries that flock Aba and Onitsha on Mondays not seek and stick with alternatives? Would some industries not think of relocating?”