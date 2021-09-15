SOLUDO: The Enthronement of A Government of Practical Economic Rationalism

As the Anambra governorship election draws nearer, it is very important that ndị Anambra, particularly ndi Nnewi-South LGA, look beyond different forms of personal interests and affiliations, political or otherwise, to ensure the enthronement of a people-oriented government that will leverage and consolidate on the achievements of the previous administrations, to move the state to the next level of development for the greater good of the citizenry.

Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the November 6th gubernatorial election in Anambra State, posseses the requisite wealth of experience in economic management and growth. He has the contacts and connections to continue and improve the development trends in Anambra state. He represents in totality, the collective yearning of the people for a Greater Anambra. There is no better hand to take over the baton of leadership of Anambra State, come March 2022.

Cee Cee Soludo, a core techno-democrat, renowned economist, development expert, resource manager and political leader with proven records of proficiency and effective leadership in the economic sector, deserves the opportunity to run the affairs of the state at this time, given the current economic challenges and dwindling oil revenue.

The Nigeria economy has been largely dependent on oil since it was discovered in I956. It accounts for 95% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, and with an economy so dependent on one sector, it is almost impossible for it not to have adverse effects and affect everything about Nigeria’s socio economic and political structure.

Today, the fall in oil revenues, compounded by unemployment, poverty and insurgency, has put Nigerian States including Anambra, in an economic dilemma. But for the innovative ideas of Gov Willie Obiano, a techno-democrat and astute financial manager, Anambra State would have suffered the economic recession that engulfed the entire country, twice. However, based on recent world poverty projections, about one hundred million Nigerians are in danger of falling into extreme poverty by 2022.

To stem the tide of the impending economic doom, states of the federation are in search of techno-democatic leadership that will steer the affairs of the state for good and this is where Prof Soludo’s proficiency becomes needful. We must employ his experience and capacity to protect Anambra State from economic hardship and give it a stable, sustainable and prosperous future.

His profundity, sagacity and proven records guarantees a stable and diversified business environment that will definitely drive the State’s economy TOWARDS A GREATER ANAMBRA.

As a people, we need not sacrifice proficiency on the alter of personal aggrandizement and interests that do not add to public value. Rather we should enthrone a government that will ensure the wellbeing of all citizenry and create opportunities for growth and economic development. A government that will guarantee social justice and equal opportunity for every citizen. This is what Soludo represents. Therefore, bia nu ka anyi nile SOLUDOZIE Anambra!

NNEWI-SOUTH STANDS WITH SOLUDO

Comrade Chidozie Venantius Okeke

