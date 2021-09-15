Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Not Flagging – Promoters

One of the main campaign groups for the 2023 presidential ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has said the campaign is not losing steam.

The coordinator in Ekiti State, Sen. Anthony Adeniyi, said the group has not suspended its activities as it believes that the former Lagos State governor is the right candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Synagogue: We discovered huge cases of fraud after T.B. Joshua’s death

Buhari transmits bills on gun control, importation of explosives to senate

He said the group is also creating room in its activities to accommodate the programmes of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He noted that members of SWAGA would be meeting in Lagos in October while a stakeholders meeting is also scheduled to be held in Ibadan. The coordinator noted that the group is committed to the actualisation of the Bola Tinubu presidency in 2023.

“We are still mobilizing our people locally; we have not suspended our activities. We are moving forward to achieve our aim for our candidate,” he said. He called on APC members to join the team in achieving the goal of Tinubu succeeding Buhari.