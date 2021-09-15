Tonto Dikeh: My Ex-Lover Threatening To Expose My Bedroom Pictures

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh, has alleged that Prince Kpokpogri Joseph, her ex-lover, is threatening to release her nude pictures.

The actress, whose relationship with Kpokpogri, crashed last month, said this in a petition to the police.

She accused her ex-lover of blackmail, extortion, and obtaining by false pretence.

In the petition, which her legal team issued on her behalf, the actress said Kpokporgi has refused to return N2 million he collected from her.

She also claimed that one of her expensive vehicles is in his possession.

“From sometime in June 2021, one Prince Kpokpogri Joseph started to court our client with a proposal to marry her. In the process, he would invite our client to his residence and sometimes, he came over to our client’s residence.”

“Unknown to our client, the said Joseph Kpokpogri (who our client later discovered to be a serial blackmailer) had other motives for courting our client.

“Our client now has reasons and evidence to believe that Joseph Kpokpogri has planted closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV Cameras) at private areas of his residence, and had stage-managed those visits with the aim of blackmailing our client.

“She was surprised when sometime in August 2021, the suspect started demanding money from her and threatening to expose nude pictures and other such documents relating to her.

“To actualize his demands, the said Kpokpogri started sending messages, documents, and files containing sensitive information and materials relating to our client to her phone while also releasing some to the public. Our client believes that some of those information were obtained either by wire-tapping her phone and/or through such other means without her authorization.

“The said Kpokpogri equally obtained the sum of eight million naira (8,000,000) from our client under false pretenses. However, he has paid back the sum of six million naira (6,000,000) but has refused, failed, and/or neglected to pay the sum of two million naira (2,000,000) outstanding. Our client’s Toyota Hilux van (2021 Model) bought in her name is also in the custody of Kpokpogri which he has refused to return despite several demands.

“By reason of the above, we urge you to use your good offices to cause a detailed investigation into the above facts with a view to bring Joseph Kpokpogri to book.”

Their relationship turned sour after an anonymous blogger revealed Kpokpogri’s alleged infidelity.

Kpokpogri later released statements that implied that the actress was unfaithful as well.

He also leaked an audio where the actress was heard begging him over something that went wrong in the relationship.