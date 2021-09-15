Yoruba Nation agitators and other self-determination groups have arrived at the United Nations Headquaters in New York.

Earlier, the Chairman of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination, Professor Banji Akintoye, declared that a Million-Man Freedom March would hold opposite the United Nations Headquaters in New York, United States of America from 14th to 24th September, 2021.

Akintoye said the protest is meant to show to the world the genocide being perpetrated by murderous herdsmen in the name of grazing in the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria.

The renowned historian said the people of the South and Middle-Belt want to show to the world the crimes against humanity, attacks on press freedom, free speech and other criminalities being aided by the Buhari led government of Nigeria.

The octogenarian scholar stated that the indigenous people within the NINAS Territories shall also be demanding the conduct of a regional referendum so that the people can decide on their nationhood.

NINAS is the umbrella body for self-determination Groups in the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria with Ilana Omo Oodua representing the Yoruba Land, Lower Niger Congress representing the South South and South East and Middle-Belt Rennaissance Movement representing the Middle Belt Region.

