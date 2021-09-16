At 8.68Mbps, Nigeria’s Internet speed below global minimum requirement

It takes 1h 18mins 30secs to download 5G movie in Nigeria

. S’Africa, Congo, Kenya, Burkina Faso lead SSA

Nigeria has ranked 143rd out of 224 countries, whose broadband speeds were surveyed in the 12 months up to June 30, 2021.

The survey, which was released earlier in the week, and made available to The Guardian, was conducted by cable.co.uk, and derived from over 1.1 billion speed tests of a global league table of Internet network speeds.

Tagged “2021 Worldwide Broadband Speed League” report, cable.co.uk, conducted it with M-Lab, an open-source project and contributions came from civil society organisations, educational institutions, and private sector companies.

According to the report, 94 countries failed to achieve average speeds of 10Mbps or greater, a speed deemed to be the minimum required to cope with the needs of a typical family or small business.

Nigeria, which according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has 75.9 million broadband users and 39.79 per cent penetration, was 143rd, behind Congo 121; Kenya 127; Burkina Faso 129; Cote d’ Ivoire 137 and Ghana 140.

In Nigeria, the report noted that at a mean speed of 8.68Mbps, it takes one hour, 18 minutes, and 30 seconds to download a 5G movie, while in South Africa, with a mean speed 19.94Mbps, download of 5G movie takes 34 minutes and 15 seconds. Kenya with 11.27Mbps, citizens use one hour 34 seconds to download a 5G movie.

Cable noted that even though there are still a lot of countries, this year’s figure is down from 109 countries in 2020, indicating significant speed improvements in many parts of the world.

In North Africa, the region recorded the lowest overall Internet speed collectively, with all six qualifying countries in the bottom half of the table.

According to the report, Mauritania (2.54Mbps) recorded the slowest speed in 203rd place, followed by Algeria (3.08Mbps, 194th), and Libya (3.73Mbps, 188th). On the other hand, Morocco (10.33Mbps, 129th), Tunisia (7.46Mbps, 153rd), and Egypt (6.94Mbps, 162nd) offered the fastest speed in the Northern Africa region.

Turning to sub-Saharan Africa, the report showed that 49 countries were measured in the second-slowest region, 46 of which were in the lowest 50 per cent of countries in the league table. However, some Sub-Saharan African nations are going against the trend somewhat, namely Réunion (43.62Mbps, 50th), South Africa (90th), and Madagascar (16.28Mbps, 105th).

Based on the report’s findings, Western Europe still dominates the global speed table, containing eight of the top 10 fastest countries in the world for broadband.

34 of the top 50 fastest-performing countries are located in Europe (Eastern, Western and Baltics), with seven in Asia (excluding Near East), three in the Caribbean region, four in Northern America, one in Sub-Saharan Africa, and one in Oceania.

Consumer Telecoms Analyst at Cable, Dan Howdle, said: “The acceleration of the fastest countries in the world has finally plateaued this year, as they reach FTTP [fibre to the premises] pure fibre saturation.

Increases in speed among the elite performers, then, can be attributed in greater part to uptake in many cases than to network upgrades.”

MEANWHILE, Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria marginally improved their service offerings in the last one year, amidst huge complaints by subscribers. NCC Key Performance Indicator (KPIs) measured performance between May 2020 and April 2021.

According to NCC’s recent Quality of Service (QoS) report, which covered the period under review, the quartet of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile might have survived possible sanctions.

Parameters such as Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR), Drop Call Rate (DCR), and Traffic Channel Congestion (TCH CONG) are deployed to measure

According to NCC, these QoS standards ensure that consumers continue to have access to high-quality telecommunications services by setting basic minimum quality levels for all operators.

Based on the latest report, all the mobile operators crossed the threshold of 98 per cent call setup success rate in the 12 monthly review period.

In terms of drop call rate, which is fixed at one per cent or less, NCC said all the operators did well as they recorded less than one per cent drop calls in the period.

In the areas of Traffic Channel Congestion, all the operators also met the KPI as they all recorded less than two per cent congestion within the period. The regulator’s parameter in this regard is that the congestion rate for the networks should be equal to or less than two per cent.