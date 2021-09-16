Thursday, September 16, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Companies & MarketsFinancials

    Dangote Cement Plc Appoints Mr. Philip Mathew as Deputy Group Managing Director

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    3

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Dangote Cement Plc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Philip Mathew as the Deputy Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 15, 2021.

    Mr. Mathew is a professional with 34 years of working experience in large global and regional cement industries and has been involved in project management from feasibility to commissioning and stabilisation.

    He has worked with multicultural teams in different countries and held several roles, including Process Engineer, Optimisation Manager, Plant Manager, Technical Director, Director Performance and Progress, Chief Manufacturing Officer, and recently, Head of Cement Excellence Manufacturing for the AsiaPacific region; defining the strategic goals and ambitions for cement manufacturing at regional level for a global cement company.

    Previous articleEquity Market Halts Positive Sentiment, Shed 0.15%
    Next articleLagos Free Zone Company Debuts N10.5bn Series 1 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Corporate Bonds
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com