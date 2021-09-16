Dangote Cement Plc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Philip Mathew as the Deputy Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 15, 2021.

Mr. Mathew is a professional with 34 years of working experience in large global and regional cement industries and has been involved in project management from feasibility to commissioning and stabilisation.

He has worked with multicultural teams in different countries and held several roles, including Process Engineer, Optimisation Manager, Plant Manager, Technical Director, Director Performance and Progress, Chief Manufacturing Officer, and recently, Head of Cement Excellence Manufacturing for the AsiaPacific region; defining the strategic goals and ambitions for cement manufacturing at regional level for a global cement company.