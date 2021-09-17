2023: A woman can manage this country – Emir of Keffi

Alhaji Shehu Yamusa III, the Emir of Keffi, has urged Nigerian women to show interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yamusa III, who is the Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, made this remark during the visit of the members of the National Democratic Institute International Working Group for supporting the Advancement of Gender Equality Programme to his palace, on Thursday.

He said Nigerians must separate cultural sentiments from politics for the best leaders to emerge.

“I will like to draw the attention of the entire nation to the fact that culture and politics are two different things. We often mistake the two for each other, and that is why most women can’t come out to contest for elective positions. But they are part of us, and we must carry them along.

“Going by their performances in our various houses, I think we should give them a chance in the next general elections. If women can manage families, they can manage the country.”

The monarch stressed the need for all political actors to respect the role of women in the struggle for power as “we all have something of value to offer”.