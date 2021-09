Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, has revealed why she is still single despite the money and fame she has.

The Disc Jockey who disclosed this on her IG page while dancing to a song ‘Way 2 sexy’ by Drake, said she has finally come to a conclusion that the reason why she is still single is because that she is too sexy.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that the reason that I’m single is that I’m way TOO SEXY”, she wrote.