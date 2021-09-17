Gbajabiamila vows to fight for youths inclusion in governance

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the House will continue to push for youths inclusion in governance affairs in the country.

He gave the assurance on Thursday when he received a proposal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Lobby Committee in his office.

He said that he remained committed to his advocacy on youth inclusion in governance, adding that Nigerian youths have a lot to offer.

Gbajabiamila stressed that the 9th House of Representatives had also keyed into the youth advocacy in governance and public offices as many bills being considered were motivated by the interest of the youth.

“We should be able to put the interest of the youth at the forefront. We will continue to support you. It is what we have been doing.

“In the House itself, if you look at the committees we have, young people occupy most of the leadership.

“In my constituency during the last election, we elected the youngest chairman in the history of my constituency, Surulere. For me, this meeting is just a formality.

“I have been at the forefront of youth inclusion. So, what you are doing is just to meet the relevant stakeholders,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the youths delegation, Bar Ismail Ahmed, said Gbajabiamila had shown loyalty, dedication and commitment to the APC as a progressive family.

Bar. Ahmed, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the National Social Investment Programme as well as the caretaker national youth leader of the APC, said with the way the Speaker appointed mostly young people as his aides, he had shown uncommon love to the Nigerian youth and proved that he remained a progressive to the core.

He said the visit was to encourage the Speaker to continue being an ambassador for the Nigerian youth.