    Political partiesNews Feature

    Kaduna2023: Senator Shehu Sani defects to PDP

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 8th Assembly from 2015-2019, has finally joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

    Sani, who was elected a senator on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was unable return to the senate in 2019 following unresolved issue with serving Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

    The wrangle between the duo stopped Sani from getting the party ticket, forcing him to defect to the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) under which he contested but lost.

    Naija247news reports that recently the senator dumped the PRP but he did not state his new party.

    Confirming his defection, his close aide, Malam Suleiman Ahmed, said, “Yes, Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani has finally settled to join the PDP but official ceremony and reception will be in the next two weeks all things being equal.”

    He said Sani confirmed his defection on Thursday, September 16, 2021, when he had a meeting with relevant PDP stakeholders in Kaduna.

