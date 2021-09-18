Saturday, September 18, 2021
    Abdulrasheed Bawa: I Cannot Expose Boko Haram Financiers – EFCC Boss (Video)

    I can’t expose Boko Haram financiers: Bawa

    The anti-graft agency boss said issue of terrorism financing is of national security concern that cannot be divulged in public.

    Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, said he cannot publicly mention those financing Boko Haram and other terrorism acts in Nigeria.

    Earlier in the week, authorities of the United Arab Emirates listed six Nigerians among those funding terrorism. Asked about those funding terrorism in Nigeria on Channels TV, Mr Bawa said he cannot discuss a sensitive national security issue on national television.

    “If you are my adviser will you advise me to come on national television to tell the whole world regarding matters of sensitive national security issue?,” Mr Bawa asked. “Certainly, not. But what I want to assure you we are working tirelessly with other sister agencies to ensure that this country is free of terrorism.”

    The Nigerian government had promised to publish names of those financing terrorism in the country. But has not kept its promise.

    The Boko Haram insurgency has continued to ravage the country’s northeast corridor for more than a decade. While bandits have been deploying military-grade hardware to counter military offensive across the northwest.

