Saturday, September 18, 2021
    Bandits Attack 5 Kaduna LGAs, Kill Several Residents

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Bandits kill two in Giwa LGA

    • El-Rufai condoles communities attacked in Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Sanga LGAs.

    Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that two people were killed in separate attacks by armed bandits in Giwa LGA.

    According to the reports, armed bandits invaded a herder’s settlement Rugan Mati, and there shot one Shuaibu Mati to death.

    Furthermore, bandits invaded Tudun Amada Wazata in Kadage, and killed one Samaila Mai Yankan Katako in his residence.

    Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his deep sadness at the reports, and sent his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

    Going further, the Governor commiserated with communities across Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Sanga LGAs, in which several residents were reported to have lost their lives following attacks by bandits.

    The communities include:
    – Sabon Yelwa and Ungwan Alhassa in Igabi LGA
    – Kasarami and Ungwan Yashi in Chikun LGA
    – Kwama in Giwa LGA
    – Ungwan Bare Bare and Chiki da Palo in Birnin Gwari LGA
    – Sabon Zawan in Sanga LGA.

    Precise situation reports are still being compiled on these incidences.

    Meanwhile, security agencies continue to work in the general areas.

    Signed

    Samuel Aruwan

    Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

