Bandits on Friday killed the Chairman, Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Lere local government area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Dambardi.

In a statement signed by the state Chairman of the association, Alhaji Haruna Usman Tugga said his abductors killed him in the early hours of Friday in his hometown Lere.

Alhaji Tugga lamented that the kidnappers demanded N20 million but Alhaji Dambardi was able to borrow up N250, 000.00 and gave them but they were not satisfied and decided to kill him.

” They took him along Saminaka, Mari, Zango Highway and killed him there”He said.

The Chairman appealead to Kaduna State Government and the Security Agencies to investigate and fish out the culprits with immediate effect.

MACBAN Chairman described late Chairman of the association in Lere Local Government as an ambassador of peace and tranquility among people of Lere Local Government and beyond.

”We have really lost a leader of high respect who has been assisting the association in promoting harmony and coexistence among members”.

Miyyati Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria Kaduna State condoled the family, members and friends of late Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Dambardi and prayed Allah to grant him paradise and also give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/kaduna-bandits-kill-miyyetti-allah-chairman/